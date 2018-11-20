Representatives of Lima 2019 have visited a school in the local San Miguel District to promote next year’s Pan American and Parapan American Games in Peru’s capital.

The activity, held at the educational institution 1086 "Jesus Redentor", was carried out within the framework of the "Top Peru athletes in schools" programme, which is promoted by the Ministry of Education and the Peruvian Institute of Sports (IPD).

Fifth-grade primary level students were informed about the sports that will be contested at the venues of San Miguel’s Costa Verde, such as beach volleyball, road cycling, skateboarding and speed skating.

Students are said to have expressed their excitement in knowing that San Miguel will be visited by athletes from various countries on the continent.

Among them was Camila, a fifth-year high school student, who, as part of her academic work produced a review looking ahead to Lima 2019.

The review featured in the institution's mural newspaper and could be viewed by all students at primary and secondary level.

The visit to 1086 "Jesus Redentor" also saw Peruvian taekwondo players Luis Oblitas Toledo and Wilder Álvarez exhibit their sport in the main courtyard of the campus.

The athletes, who belong to the select group of IPD’s "Top Peru Lima 2019", showed their best combat techniques.

Preparations are ongoing in the build-up to next year's Pan American and Parapan American Games in Lima ©Getty Images

They also spoke about their experiences of representing Peru in international tournaments and signed autographs for the students.

"I feel very good about promoting taekwondo to students," Oblitas Toledo said.

"I am a teacher, I like children and I know that, from this moment, they will see taekwondo as an easy sport to practice."

Milco, the official mascot of Lima 2019, also participated in the visit.

He was greeted by students in the exhibition hall and took a selfie with them all.

The 2019 Pan American Games are set to bring together approximately 6,700 athletes and will feature 39 sports and 62 disciplines between July 26 and August 11.

The Pan American Games are the second largest multi-sport event, gathering the 41 National Olympic Committees that make up PanamSports.

The sixth edition of the Parapan American Games will see more than 1,890 athletes competing in 17 sports and 18 disciplines from August 23 to September 1.