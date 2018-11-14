President of Lima 2019, Carlos Neuhaus, has claimed that 95 per cent of construction works for the Pan American and Parapan American Games will be ready by March next year.

The Pan American Games are due to be hosted for the first time by Peru from July 26 to August 11 and the Parapan American Games will then run from August 21 to September 1.

Addressing a conference organised by the Journalists' Association of Peru, Neuhaus offered an update on the progress of the competition venues including VIDENA, Villa El Salvador Sports Center, Andrés Avelino Cáceres Sports Center in Villa María del Triunfo, as well as Callao Regional Village, and the stadium of the National University of San Marcos.

With regard to the Athletes' Village at Villa El Salvador, the main hosting venue for the Games, Neuhaus announced that it would be completed in the coming months because the construction company had a delivery deadline of February 2019.

The main challenge, he added, would be the organisation of the Parapan American Games, in terms of providing accessible facilities for athletes of the 33 competing nations and the public attending competitions.

Neuhaus pointed out that around 10,000 journalists and technical officials from 41 countries will participate in the Pan American Games that will take place in 40 venues.

He added the Parapan American Games will be held in 14 venues where 3,000 athletes will compete.

The President of Lima 2019, Carlos Neuhaus, updated Peruvian media on the progress of works ahead of the Pan American and Parapan American Games ©Lima 2019

Luis Molina, the new Major of Miraflores, where marathon and race walk competitions will take place at Lima 2019, Max Obregón, dean of the Peruvian Journalists' Association; and Ricardo Burgos, dean of the Lima Journalists' Association, were also present in this meeting.

As were the director of press operations, María Belén Roja,s and the chief of communications of Lima 2019, Karla Urdiales.

A total of 1,500 journalists are due to be accredited for the Pan-American Games and 300 for the Parapan Am Games.

Of these, 750 journalists will be accredited for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Pan American Games.

The accreditation process for the first Games is scheduled to begin on January 26 to May 10, and will be carried out in the first instance through the National Olympic Committees.

As for the Parapan Am Games, the process begins on March 25 until May 24.