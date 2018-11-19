Training has been given to around 4,000 people who will help establish the Lima 2019 Volunteer Programme for the Pan American and Parapan American Games.

The programme aims to reach 3,720 people who will themselves run the training and selection process to choose 19,000 volunteers for the Games in Peru's capital.

It was run at universities in Lima and Tarapoto.

The head of the Volunteer Programme at Lima 2019, Angela Morales, said at a press conference held in Tarapoto that the training had been developed in conjunction with the United Nations Office for Project Services.

In Tarapoto, the training was carried out in two shifts at the César Vallejo University.

In Lima, the César Vallejo University in Los Olivos and the Technological University of Peru in Villa El Salvador were used.

The aim is for volunteers at the Games to be "agents of positive change in society", strengthening their skills and competence, both personal and professional.

The programme will also take place in the cities of Callao, Cusco, Chiclayo, Trujillo, Cajamarca, Huancayo, Tacna, Arequipa, Ica, Cañete and Pisco.

One of the groups undergoing training at the weekend ahead of the activation of the Lima 2019 Volunteer Programme ©Lima 2019

The programme includes around 20 teaching hours while face-to-face training is carried out at various educational centres.

Registration to the main Volunteer Programme is expected to open on December 31.

To be a volunteer, you must be over 16-years-old on April 1, 2019 and have at least eight days available, not necessarily consecutive.

Minors must have the permission of their parents.

There are several areas where volunteers can be assigned such as accreditation, accommodation, arrivals and departures, transportation, medical services, anti-doping control, spectator service, press operations, protocol, sports, information technology, uniforms, personnel and marketing.

Volunteers at Lima 2019 will receive certification for their training and participation, uniform, accreditation, food and accident insurance.

The Pan American Games will run between July 26 and August 11 with the Parapan American Games following between August 23 and September 1.