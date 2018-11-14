The 2018 World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships, due to start tomorrow in Chinese Taipei, have attracted a record number of participants.

A total of 1,274 from 59 countries will be involved in the three-day event at the University of Taipei Gymnasium in Taipei City, as well as 248 officials.

Poomsae, which translates as "patterns", serves the same function as kata in karate, namely the exercise of set forms.

As such, it is distinct from the sparring, or "martial" side of taekwondo.

Poomsae require flexibility, agility, balance, power and grace, and is an excellent exercise regime as well as a competitive event.

The Championships in Taipei City will encompass traditional and freestyle poomsae, as well as both solo and team events.

Poomsae is increasing its share of voice in taekwondo.

It made its Asian Games debut at the games in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia, this year, and will also be included in next year’s 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, venue for the last WT World Poomsae Championships.

"The Poomsae World Championships is one of the key events on the taekwondo calendar and I look forward to seeing our poomsae stars shine in Taipei," said World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue.

"Traditional poomsae offers a great exercise regimen for people of all ages, while freestyle poomsae, with its emphasis on creative movement, grabs the attention of global youth.

"For these reasons, World Taekwondo will be increasing its priority on poomsae in the years ahead."