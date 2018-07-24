World Taekwondo Europe (WTE) has held its latest poomsae coaches seminar in London.

Under the guidance of Mustapha Moutarazak, chairman of the WTE Poomsae Committee, participants were instructed on poomsae-related competition regulations, coach behaviour and competition management.

Alongside its kyorugi coach seminars, the WTE is also developing a new poomsae education curriculum for coaches and referees.

The continental governing body intends to train referees at the first-ever hanmadang, a taekwondo festival, in Greek capital Athens in October.

The new courses are being implemented in close cooperation with the Kukkiwon, the World Taekwondo headquarters.

WTE staged its first poomsae coaches seminar of the year in Belgium in March.

The event took place at the De Soeverein venue in Lommel under the guidance of Moutarazak.

It occurred on the sidelines of the Belgian Open competition.

Last month, WTE appointed Constantin Zabbal to the position of vice-chairman of the Poomsae Committee.

The German's appointment was confirmed by the WTE President Sakis Pragalos.