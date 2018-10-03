The Philippines are hoping for medals at the 2018 World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships as world champions Glen Lava and Rinna Babanto have boosted their team.

The Championships will take place in Taipei City in Chinese Taipei from November 15 to 18.

Lava is a three-time gold medallist at the World Poomsae Championships, succeeding in the team event in 2013 in Indonesia, 2014 in Mexico and 2016 in Peru.

"I'll be with the team along with three of my students - Aidaine Laxa, Francis Arquero and Alyssa Llenes," Lava said to the Sun Star.

"This is their first time to join in a high-level world poomsae competition.

"Being a three-time world champion in poomsae, I'm hoping for a positive result this coming World Championships.

"It's also my duty to pass and share [my knowledge] to develop a new champion."

Poomsae was contested at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia ©Getty Images

Babanto won gold in the team juniors event in 2013 and will be competing in Chinese Taipei in the recognised team and freestyle team events.

"There's a huge chance that we can bag a medal since I've been teaming up [with them] and we've been competing together internationally with my team," she said to the Sun Star.

"We just have to invent some new techniques and styles to stand out among other countries.

"I also believe in them, that is why we have a big chance of winning."

Lava echoed this sentiment, believing that the hard work and determination of the team will help them claim medals for The Philippines.

"In this competition there are a lot of strong teams," he added.

"Here in Asia, it's China, Iran, Vietnam and Korea that are the favourites.

"Our chance of winning is that if we trust ourselves, our preparation, our determination and our prayers to God."

Also in the Philippines poomsae squad are McAvynger Alob, Johann Concepcion, Jean Pierre Sabido and Ernesto Guzman.