The Islamic Republic of Iran Taekwondo Federation has announced its team for next month's World Poomsae Championships in Chinese Taipei.

In the men's event Mohammad Hossein Zareei, Seyed Ehsan Sedaghat, Yasin Zandi, Ali Abbas Nejadian, Reza Nazari, Armin Asadi, Kourosh Bakhtiar, Amirreza Mehraban, Mohammad Sadegh Fotouhi, Mohammad Amin Gomarian, Ali Sohrabi, Ali Salmani, Akbar Forouzan and Rahmat Nazari will all compete.

Hosseinali Nazari has been named as the head coach, while Mahdi Samadian will also serve in a coaching role.

IRITF has announced its team for next month's World Poomsae Championships in Chinese Taipei ©IRITF

Sanaz Taghipour, Yasaman Limoochi, Parastoo Zeinali, Zeinab Toghyani, Razie Aghayi, Reyhane Omrani, Marjan Salahshouri, Fatemeh Hesam, Donya Yazdanjoo, Marjan Taji Rostam Abadi, Atousa Farahmand, Sona Razzaghi and Seyede Masoume Hosseini will participate in the women's competition.

Fatemeh Asadpour is the head coach and Mahsa Mardani has also been named as a coach.

The 11th edition of the World Poomsae Championships will take place in Taipei from November 15 to 18.