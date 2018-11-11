The African Paralympic Committee (APC) have received the formal endorsement of the African Union for the creation of the first African Para Games.

The APC asked for the support of the African Union, a continental organisation featuring the 55 independent countries of Africa, at a meeting held between the two organisations in Algiers, Algeria.

The APC hopes to host the African Para Games every four years as an official multi-sport event for Para-athletes in the run-up to the Paralympic Games.

With the right funding and organisation, the APC plan to potentially host the first edition as early as late-2019.

After the meeting with all 55 member states' Sports Ministers and Directors of African National Sports Councils, funding opportunities for Para-athletes were discussed.

All 55 member states were present at the meeting which marked a forward step for Para-sport in Africa ©IPC

Each member state agreed to request an annual budget for the support of Para-athletes and their National Paralympic Committees.

APC President Leonel da Rocha Pinto praised the meetings as a great step forward for Para-sport across the continent.

"Meeting the representatives of each of the African Union's member states is a milestone," he said.

"We need their support to create pathways for our Para-athletes from the grassroots to the elite level.

"I am very grateful for having had this opportunity to attend this important conference and I'm looking forward to a close cooperation with the African Union and the African countries."

The meeting also recognised the APC as the official governing body for Para-sport in the continent as officials from the organisation also met with members of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa and the Association of African Sports Confederations.