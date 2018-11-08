Preparations for the Minsk 2019 European Games are set to provide the focus at the European Olympic Committees (EOC) General Assembly here.

With little over seven months to go until the second edition of the continental multi-sport event, organisers will look to provide National Olympic Committees (NOCs) with a flavour of what they can expect.

An update was provided to the EOC Executive Committee today, prior to the start of the General Assembly in the Spanish city tomorrow.

Coordination Commission chair Sypros Capralos presented a report, supported by European Games executive director Simon Clegg and senior consultant Pierce O'Callaghan.

Minsk 2019 executive George Katalin claimed that significant progress had been made, with the number of full time staff set to reach 450 by the close of the year.

He confirmed the Games mascot will be launched on November 29, with ticket sales beginning two days later.

The flame lighting ceremony is scheduled to take place on May 3 in Rome, prior to a Torch Relay which will run until the Opening Ceremony on June 21.

The Games, which will feature 15 sports, will run until June 30.

A presentation of Dynamic New Athletics, a new format devised by European Athletics for the Games, will be presented tomorrow.

The tender process for the 2023 edition of the European Games was launched in September, with a shorter process seeing the closing date for submissions of a bids coming on February 28.

EOC President Janez Kocijančič is expected to discuss the European Sport Model tomorrow ©EOC

It is hoped that a host, or multiple hosts, given EOC President Janez Kocijančič indicated earlier this year that the EOC would be open to multiple cities and countries working together, will be secured prior to Minsk 2019.

While the 2023 process is not scheduled to feature on the agenda for the two day General Assembly, it appears likely the next two days will provide potential hosts with an opportunity to work with the EOC.

Kocijančič looks set to discuss the "European Sport Model" during his address to delegates from the 50 NOCs here tomorrow.

At the Executive Committee meeting he claimed NOCs were the right bodies to develop sport and that they should "oppose competing models that are primarily based on money and treat athletes as assets".

International Olympic Committee (IOC) Olympic Solidarity director Pere Miró, who attended the meeting, suggested the EOC had the support of the organisation and IOC Thomas Bach.

Bach is set speak at the General Assembly tomorrow, after travelling from Rome where he heard details of Italy's bid progress for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Spanish National Olympic Committee President Alejandro Blanco will open the Assembly, before reports from Kocijančič, EOC secretary general Raffaele Pagnozzi and Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) counterpart Gunilla Lindberg.

An election for the ANOC Executive Council will also take place, with four candidates in contention to be a European representative to the body.

Finland's Roger Talermo will seek re-election to the Council, while Polish Olympic Committee President Andrzej Kraśnicki is also a candidate.

The duo are joined by Czech Olympic Committee vice-president Roman Kumpost and Annamarie Phelps, the former chair of British Rowing.

Reports will be presented by Olympic Games organisers Pyeongchang 2018, Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022.

Updates will also be provided on next year's European Youth Olympic Festivals, with Sarajevo set to host the winter edition, before Baku stages the summer version.

A presentation will be given by the Italian Olympic Committee for the 2023 edition of the winter event.

Montenegro will deliver a progress report prior on next year's Games of the Small States of Europe.

The winner of the summer edition of the Piotr Nurowski prize for best young athlete will also be announced.

Austrian cyclist Laura Stigger, Hungarian swimmer Ajna Kesely, Polish tennis player Iga Swiatek, Slovenian slalom canoeist Eva Alina Hocevar and Czech cyclist Jakub Stastny are in contention for the honour.

Nurowski, the former President of the Polish Olympic Committee, died in 2010 in a plane crash in Russia.

The EOC created the summer award in his honour in the same year, with a winter prize introduced in 2016.

Both prizes recognises up-and-coming young athletes.