Esports and advancing technologies will be among topics assessed at the International Federations (IF) Forum which begins here tomorrow.

The SportAccord event has been given the heading “Open Doors and Open Minds” for its 12th edition.

It has been claimed the Forum will provide IFs with new tools.

Following tomorrow’s official opening, a focus will be placed upon technology with a session titled “The everchanging global landscape and its impact on sport” on Tuesday (November 6).

Discussions on blockchain technology will follow, along with 5G technologies and live streaming.

Delegates will also be able to gain information on next year’s SportAccord Summit, which will take place in Gold Coast.

The Australian city will hold the event at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre - the venue for the Main Press Centre and netball matches at the Commonwealth Games in April - from May 5 to 10 next year.

Officials and local politicians in Gold Coast had vowed to use their hosting of the Commonwealth Games as a springboard to stage other major events.

More than 1,500 participants are expected to descend on the Australian city for next year's event.

A panel discussion on event and ticket pricing models will be held, before Tokyo 2020 sport director Koji Murofushi will present on the subject of innovation and technologies in major sporting events.

The final day of the Forum will centre on esports, as the sport movement continues to dip their toes into the industry.

World Sailing will be among the presenters as discussion over esports continue ©World Sailing

Last week International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach expressed his hope an esports strategy could be devised at next month’s Olympic Summit.

Last year's edition of the Summit appeared to mark the beginning of the Olympic Movement's discussions surrounding esports.

It saw the IOC and the Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF) pledge to enter a "dialogue" with the gaming industry, which came to fruition with an esports forum in July.

The creation of a liaison group and presentations at the Olympism in Action Forum in Buenos Aires earlier this month have followed.

A presentation from the IOC and GAISF on their “esports journey” and where the organisations are in relation to the industry will take place.

International Cycling Union President David Lappartient will present his governing body’s esports strategy and vision, followed by representatives from the International Automobile Federation.

World Sailing chief executive Andy Hunt will then present their strategy, with a panel discussion and workshop taking place afterwards.

IOC President Thomas Bach will be among the speakers when the Forum opens tomorrow, along with SportAccord Executive Committee member Francesco Ricci Bitti.

Raffaele Chiulli, senior vice-president of GAISF, will deliver both opening and closing addresses at the Forum.

It was confirmed last week that the Italian, President of the Association of International Olympic Committee Recognised Federations, will lead GAISF until a new President is elected next year following the death of Patrick Baumann last month.