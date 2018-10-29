An independent report by the Ethics Centre has found that Cricket Australia (CA) Is "partly to blame" for the ball-tampering scandal which took place in March.

Cricket Australia commissioned the report after Australia captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner were suspended for a year for a plot to tamper with the ball during a Test match against South Africa.

Batsman Cameron Bancroft was suspended for nine months after rubbing sandpaper on the ball while coach Darren Lehmann and CA chief executive James Sutherland left their roles in the aftermath.

The 145-page report has found that CA was "partly to blame" and that the players were often subject to "bully tactics or worse, ostracising," by the organisation.

"Responsibility for that larger picture lies with CA and not just the players held directly responsible for the appalling incidents at Newlands [in South Africa]," the report said.

The ball tampering incident caused a scandal around the world, with Australia captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and batsman Cameron Bancroft all suspended by Cricket Australia ©Getty Images

Its overall behaviour was summed up as "arrogant and controlling."

Tampering with the ball can provide significant advantages for the fielding side.

The report has made 42 recommendations, including setting up a new Ethics Committee and selecting players based on character as well as ability.

CA have said they will accept 32 of the recommendations and will consider seven more.

They have rejected a recommendation to allow players to not participate in Twenty20 cricket, however.

This was because they did not want to "demean" the 20-over format.

"We are very committed to moving the game forward and using this review as a platform to do that," CA chairman David Peever said.