Kevin Roberts has been appointed as the new chief executive of Cricket Australia.

The appointment has been made following James Sutherland's resignation from the role in June.

Former cricketer and business executive Roberts will take over the role on October 25.

After a stint in the business world, Roberts returned to cricket in 2015 as Cricket Australia's executive general manager.

He has also been a board member for Netball Australia and the Australian Sporting Goods Association.

"It is a great privilege and responsibility to lead and serve the cricket community as CEO of Cricket Australia," Roberts said.

"I thank the Board for this opportunity and look forward to commencing in the role."

The handover from Sutherland to Roberts will take place at the annual general meeting of the Cricket Australia Board where Sutherland's 17-year long run in the position will come to an end.

Following his appointment Roberts addressed the importance of the grassroots support and the poor publicity the Australian team received after the ball-tampering scandal in March.

"It's also true that the game and Cricket Australia have faced some difficult times recently, but we will bounce back, just as our organisation has overcome challenges on and off the field many times in its proud history," said Roberts.

"Under my leadership, we will be deeply committed to providing the best experiences of cricket to everyone who watches the game or plays the game, and we will work closely with our broadcasters and commercial partners to deliver on that commitment."

Sutherland denies that the ball tampering scandal, in which the Australian cricket team were found guilty of interfering with the ball with sandpaper, effected his resignation.

The incident was caught on camera during a Test against South Africa in Cape Town and resulted in the suspension of three players.

Steve Smith and David Warner are still serving year-long bans whilst Cameron Bancroft was handed a nine-month ban.

Following the scandal the head coach, Darren Lehmann, also resigned from his position.

Sutherland announced in March that after a Cricket Australia investigation the Board was content that no other sanctions would be applied as they were satisfied no other members of the team were involved.

The announcement was widely criticised and Sutherland was accused of being complicit in a "cover-up" that meant Cricket Australia did not lose more of their players or senior staff members to the scandal.

"It hasn't had a bearing on my decision," Sutherland said in June.

"David [Peever] and I have been talking about this [his resignation] for two years.

"It's something I've been talking about for a long time."