With only three World Cup races left in the season, the top athletes are arriving in Salinas, Ecuador for the next stop of the International Triathlon Union (ITU) circuit.

The sprint distance race is the 14th race of the second-tier tour and takes place tomorrow.

Competitors will be required to complete a 750 metre swim, a 20 kilometre bike ride and a 5km run.

The bike and run legs will be staged along the boulevard beside the beach, called Malecon.

This will provide a scenic course but also opportunities for bike specialists to capitalise.

In the women’s race, all three podium finishers from last year's event will be competing.

Defending champion in Salinas is home favourite Elizabeth Bravo, who won her first ITU World Cup title at her home race last year.

It’s going to be a full field on Sunday with over 120 athletes racing #SalinasWC pic.twitter.com/o7jvcpigMI — World Triathlon (@worldtriathlon) October 20, 2018

The silver and bronze medallists are also expected to compete tomorrow.

American Tamara Gorman took silver last year and will be hoping for another strong performance.

Brazil's Luisa Baptista claimed the bronze medal in 2017 and could be a threat in warm weather conditions.

The favourite, however, is Czech Republic's Vendula Frintova who is expected to be the one to beat.

In the men's race the leading competitor is Azerbaijan's Rostislav Pevtsov.

Pevtsov was disqualified in the last event in Sarasota but the Chengdu World Cup winner will be looking for a podium finish in Ecuador.

The defending champion, Mexico's Crisanto Grajales, is also expected to compete and will fight to retain his title.