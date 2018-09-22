Norway’s Gustav Iden and United States’ Taylor Spivey claimed victories at the International Triathlon Union (ITU) World Cup in Weihai.

Spivey wore the number one in the women’s event, following seventh-place finish at last weekend's World Triathlon Series (WTS) Grand Final on Australia’s Gold Coast.

She had posted six top-10 WTS finishes this season, as well as two runners-up finishes at ITU World Cup events.

Victory had so far proved elusive, but the American would emerge as the winner in China today.

Following a two-lap swim course, Spivey would quickly form part of a six rider move during the 40 kilometre bike course.

Spivey attacked in the latter stages of the bike leg to head to the run at the head of the race, with Italy’s Annamaria Mazzetti the only other athlete to remain in contention.

Victory would go to the American, as Spivey came through to triumph in a time of 2 hours, 8min and 2sec.

Mazzetti ended as the runner-up in 2:08:13.

The podium was rounded off by Spain’s Miriam Casillas García, who finished nearly a minute further back in 2:09:07.

And the winner of the 2018 #WeihaiWC is Gustav Iden (NOR) !!



That was a brilliant run under big pressure from @serratantonio and @Lixsanyee who come home second and third pic.twitter.com/LoDUBK70tT — TriathlonLIVE (@triathlonlive) September 22, 2018

Iden would emerge as the winner of the men’s event, having closed a small gap to the leaders after the swim section of the Olympic distance race.

He attacked in the final lap of the bike circuit to go clear heading into the 10km run.

The Norwegian stayed away to secure victory in a time of 1:53:11.

Spain’s Antonio Serrat Seoane finished 15 seconds down on the winner to end as the runner-up.

Alex Yee secured a World Cup podium finish for the first time as the British athlete crossed the line in 1:53:30.