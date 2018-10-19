Paralympic swimming champion Josef Craig of Great Britain has announced his retirement from the sport at the age of just 21.

Craig won gold in the S7 400 metres freestyle final at the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the age of 15.

He was awarded an MBE for this achievement.

The 2013 World Para Swimming World Championships in Montreal then saw him win two golds and a silver medal.

He competed at the Rio 2016 Paralympics with a different classification, having moved from S7 to S8, and won a bronze medal in the 100m freestyle.

This made him the first person to win medals at consecutive Paralympic Games after being reclassified, despite struggling with mental health issues in the run up to Rio.

Craig has chosen to retire to look for a new challenge.

Josef Craig of Great Britain won bronze in the 100m freestyle at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games ©Getty Images

"My reclassification a few years ago played no part in my decision to retire, for me it's time for a new challenge and I know that if I apply myself in the same way I did to swimming and give it 110 per cent then I know I will be successful," he said.

"I went through a lot and for a long time, I now want to use the platform and influence I have to help those facing mental issues.

"I want to use my journey as evidence that it is possible to turn things around no matter how bad a situation may appear."

He now plans to study sport management at Northumbria University, as well as try his hand at coaching the future talents of swimming.

"I want to pass on my knowledge that I've picked up in the pool over the years," he said.

"To be able to help individuals gain an important life skill and also go on to achieve will be really rewarding.

"I've had lots of experience under a variety of coaches and learnt how to and how not to coach people - I hope to be the right blend."