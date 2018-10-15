Los Angeles 2028 have named sports executive Kathy Carter as their chief revenue officer, it has been announced.

The 49-year-old, who has previously won the Women in Sports and Events' Woman of the Year award and was on last year's Forbes list of the Most Powerful Women in Sport, has been tasked with achieving more than $5 billion (£3.8 billion/€4.3 billion) in revenue for the Games.

She has also been named chief executive of the joint marketing venture between the US Olympic Committee (USOC) and LA 2028 - US Olympic and Paralympic Properties.

A press release announcing the news said Carter will "lead the Organising Committee in harnessing LA's culture of creativity and optimism" while "developing a brand story" that shows off the best of the American city.

The joint venture will highlight LA 2028's "unprecedented opportunity to inspire the next generation, benefit local communities and re-imagine the future of the Games", it is claimed.

"Kathy's depth of experience driving successful marketing and investment strategies in large sports organisations will serve LA 28 well as we work to build an engaged fan community and support athlete dreams," LA 2028 chairman Casey Wasserman said.

"She is an exceptional leader and I couldn't be more proud to welcome her to the team."

Carter has previously worked as President of Soccer United Marketing, where she was responsible for managing and growing the business operations for Major League Soccer's commercial subsidiary.

Responding to her appointment, Carter said there is "nothing else like the energy and excitement of the Olympic and Paralympic Games".

"LA 2028 will set a new standard for creativity, inclusion and optimism in sport, benefiting the Movement for generations to come," she said.

"I am honoured to join the team and have the opportunity to help partners connect with fans and athletes around the world."

USOC chief executive Sarah Hirshland said Carter's vision "will be a powerful guiding force" for the years to come.