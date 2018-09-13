Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and Los Angeles counterpart Eric Garcetti are hopeful of making the Olympic Games more sustainable, with both cities preparing to stage the multi-sport event.

The two Mayors were speaking in Los Angeles, prior to heading to San Francisco for a global summit on climate change.

Hidalgo, who is chair of the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group, claimed that work needed to be done on the issue of climate change and it would be reflected in both city's preparations for the Olympic Games.

"We have a lot to share because these Olympic Games in Paris and LA will be the first Olympic Games that are very aligned with the Paris Agreement about climate change," Hidalgo told Annenberg News.

"We are working together about climate change to say that we have to do something now, not tomorrow.

"We are working for a young generation."

Both Hidalgo and Garcetti featured prominently in their city's campaigns to host the Olympic Games, with both initially vying for the event in 2024.

Eventually, Los Angeles put themselves forward to stage the 2028 Games.

The two Mayors were pictured with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach after the final decision was made, with the German claiming the verdict had been a "win-win-win".

The two Mayors were central to their city's Olympic bids ©Getty Images

Garcetti reflected on the process and claimed he was pleased to have worked with Hidalgo on the Olympic Games.

"I've been so blessed to have somebody I've collaborated with so closely on the Olympics, on sustainability and saving this planet, on security, on technology and the future," Garcetti said.

"This is not just a great leader of Paris or a great French leader, but a great global leader that I'm so proud to stand beside today."

An Olympic twinning cooperation agreement was signed between the two Mayors last year.

The partnership was focused on three key areas: the fight against climate change, solidarity and innovation.

Paris and Los Angeles were officially awarded the 2024 and 2028 Games respectively a year ago today.