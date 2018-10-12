International University Sports Federation (FISU) President Oleg Matytsin has met with International Olympic Committee (IOC) members and International Federation Presidents to discuss upcoming Universiades and opportunities for collaboration.

Matytsin met with officials during the IOC Session here, with his visit also including the official launch of FISU's University House in the Youth Olympic Village.

The FISU President spoke with Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) President Giovanni Malago.

His meeting with the newly elected IOC member was centered around discussions for next year’s Summer Universiade.

The Universiade is scheduled to take place in Naples next year, with Matytsin and Malago discussing ideas which would help them to achieve best practices at the Games.

Discussions were also held with Ukraine's IOC members Valeriy Borzov and Sergey Bubka to discuss their country’s participation at Krasnoyarsk 2019.

The Winter Universiade will be held in the Siberian city from March 2 to 12 next year.

Tensions have existed between hosts Russia and Ukraine in recent years.

It followed Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, which has led to diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

In March this year, Ukraine's Government banned the country's athletes from competing at any events in Russia.

FISU President Oleg Matytsin appeared on student radio during his stay in Argentina's capital ©FISU

Kiev then scaled back this policy, instead recommending athletes do not compete in Russia and warning them, that if they decide to do so, then their trip will not be funded.

Matytsin also discussed the potential organisation of a university handball tournament with International Handball Federation President Hassan Moustafa.

Talks were held with the head of the Korean Olympic and Sports Committee Lee Kee-heung and World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue over the organisation of competitions.

Olympic gold medallist high jumper Stefan Holm also spoke to Matytsin about the FISU ambassadors project, while the FISU President met with Swiss Timing chief executive Alain Zobrist, whose company is responsible for timing and results management for many major events.

Matytsin attended a series of meetings with the Argentina University Sports Federation, while he accepted an invitation from Daniel Martinez, a member of the newly-created FISU Academic Advisory Board, to visit the National University of La Matanza in Buenos Aires.

Following a tour of the university’s sports facilities, Matytsin spoke with heads of sport departments from various Argentinian universities.

He aimed to inform them about FISU's recent developments and the plans to work more closely with individual universities.