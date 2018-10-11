The International University Sports Federation (FISU) have established a University Sports House at the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Park.

The House was opened by FISU President Oleg Matytsin on the opening day of the Games here in Argentina's capital city.

The purpose of the House, which will operate until the end of the Games, will be to show the role of FISU in helping student athletes worldwide.

This will include showing their range of sporting educational activities, as part of FISU's "core mission" to help the students of today become the leaders of tomorrow.

Matytsin claimed the House was an ideal opportunity to promote their work to young people present at the Games.

"It is great for FISU to be here and be part of this great festival celebrating youth," he said.

"We have this exhibition here during the Games with just one aim - to promote Olympic and university values among young people.

"We want to give them more understanding of what we are doing in FISU, including education, sport and mainly how we educate young people through sport.

"It is great to be part of this event and introduce to people what FISU are doing to help their future leaders.

FISU President Oleg Matytsin opened the University Sport House ©ITG

"Argentina are doing a great job in promoting university values," Matytsin added.

"Really it is one Olympic family and we celebrate friendship and unity.

"Only together will we build a great future for our children."

The opening of the House was attended by a number of guests.

This included International Fair Play Committee leader Jeno Kamuti, International School Sport President Laurent Petrynka and the newly-elected President of the International Biathlon Union Olle Dahlin.

Argentina University Sports Federation President Emiliano Ojea was also present, with the organisation helping to run the House.