Switzerland were triumphant in the sprint relay final at International Orienteering Federation World Cup in Prague.

Switzerland finished in first place with a time of 58min 59 sec.

Their team consisted of Sabine Hauswirth, Andreas Kyburz, Howald Florian and Judith Wyder.

Lina Strand, Emil Svensk, Jonas Leandersson and Tove Alexandersson were part of the Sweden team who finished 44 seconds behind the Swiss, getting the silver medal with a time of 59:43.

Switzerland won the sprint relay final at the International Orienteering Federation World Cup in Prague ©IOF

Czech Republic were the third country to finish in 60:06.

Jana Knapová, Miloš Nykodým, Vojtěch Král and Tereza Janošíková ran on the Czech team.

The competition is due to continues tomorrow in Turnov in the Czech Republic with the middle distance event.

The grand finale sprint event is scheduled to take place on Sunday (October 7) in Mladá Boleslav.