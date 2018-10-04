Home favourite Vojtech Kral won the men's knock-out sprint title at the International Orienteering Federation World Cup Final as Switzerland's Judith Wyder won the women's event in Prague.

The new format sees heats, quarter-finals and semi-finals held before a final to decide the winners.

Kral hit form in the Czech capital in the first full-trial of the discipline.

Jonas Leandersson of Sweden came second and his compatriot Gustav Bergman was third.

Six athletes contested both the men's and women's finals.

Switzerland's Judith Wyder clinched the women's title in Prague ©IOF

In the women's final, overall World Cup champion elect Tove Alexandersson of Sweden lost 10 seconds following a mistake to drift out of contention.

Wyder eventually won by just a second from another Swede in Karolin Ohlsson as Alexandersson was third.

The sprint relay will be held tomorrow as the World Cup Final continues.