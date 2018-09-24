A proposal to alter the Junior World Orienteering Championships programme will be discussed at the International Orienteering Federation (IOF) General Assembly next month.

The Norwegian Orienteering Federation (NOF) proposed to the governing body that a sprint relay competition be added to the Championships at the expense of a middle distance qualification race.

Analysis has since been carried out by the IOF Foot Orienteering Commission, with the IOF having indicated they support the idea in principle.

The analysis gave no clear view from this year’s Junior World Orienteering Championships, with coaches having been shown to be supportive to keeping the middle distance qualification race, but also in favour of including a sprint distance event.

An in-depth evaluation was then reportedly carried out, with coaches, the Athletes Commission and event advisers asked for their preference.

“The clear majority of the respondents recommend continuing having all three forest finals in Junior World Orienteering Championships,” the IOF stated.

“Several respondents indicate that the cost of extending the sequence of days from first to last competition from six to seven days is not significant compared to the total cost of participation.

“Several respondents find it important to keep the middle qualification race.

“Approximately the same number of respondents preferred to replace the middle qualification race with a sprint relay competition as is proposed by the NOF.

The IOF have reminded members they cannot all be fulfilled at the same time, so have requested members answer which preference is of primary importance.

The options include determining that a sprint race should be added, the middle distance race be continued or that adding another day to the Championships programme should be avoided.

Analysis and recommendations will be discussed by the IOF Council at their meeting prior to the General Assembly on October 6.

The IOF state they may present one or more counter-proposals to the Norwegian idea, which would then be put to the General Assembly for a decision.

The NOF also submitted a further two proposals, including a motion to change statutes to include the phrase “there shall within the IOF Council at all times be a vice-president of each gender” in a bid to boost gender equality.

A sprint relay could be added at the expense of a middle distance qualification race ©IOF

They also want a change regarding the election of the General Assembly chairperson by altering the statute “election of a General Assembly presidium” to “election of a General Assembly Meeting chairperson of non-council members and non-delegates”.

It is claimed this would help the General Assembly be held on a more objective and democratic way.

The Danish Orienteering Federation have proposed measures aimed at boosting the sport’s anti-doping work.

This would include all member federations signing an agreement with the IOF and with a domestic anti-doping agency, placing more top athletes on the IOF primary attention list and having more athletes to report whereabouts.

A clear policy towards member federations where their National Anti-Doping Organisation does not comply with the WADA code and requirements regarding how Member Federations instruct their top athletes in doping related matters were also included in the Danish proposals.

The federation also called for the IOF to take a stronger responsibility for forming regions on each continent.

They have proposed the IOF ensure that all sub-regional groups work with the same general statutes, meet a minimum twice a year and having a rotating chairperson annually.