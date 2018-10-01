Uganda's Para-taekwondo team and Kilifi Club from Kenya have confirmed their participation at the annual Taekwondo Ambassador's Cup in Rwanda.

The regional competition, which began in 2015, will take place between October 6 and 8 in Kigali, the African country's capital.

The two teams will join five who have already confirmed their place.

This includes the Sudanese national team, Kenya's Kisumu Taekwondo team and Tanzania's Police Taekwondo team.

An advertisment for the Taekwondo Ambassador's Cup, which Uganda's Para-taekwondo team and Kilifi Club of Kenya have joined ©RwandaOlympic

"The two teams have confirmed their participation, joining another five-team line-up of foreign sides to compete for medals in this yea's Ambassador’s Cup," said Rwanda Taekwondo Federation President, Placide Bagabo.

"I believe many more teams will register towards the October deadline."

Last year, Rwanda finished top of the medal table, while Uganda finished second and Kenya third.

In club ranking, Rwanda's Dream Taekwondo Club emerged victorious.