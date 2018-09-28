The President of World Taekwondo Europe (WTE) Sakis Pragalos and secretary general Michael Fysentzidis visited Serbia's Ministry of Youth and Sports to discuss preparations for a "flagship championship".

With a month to go until the 2018 Serbia Open in Belgrade, meetings took place with Serbia's Minister of Youth and Sports Vanja Udovičić.

A Ministry delegation, including the acting Minister Drako Udovičić and special advisor to the Ministry Ivana Dukić, were also in attendance.

During the meetings the World Taekwondo President Sakis Pragalos met with Minister of Youth and Sports in Serbia Vanja Udovičić ©World Taekwondo Europe

Topics discussed included the Organising Committee's formation and "upcoming preparations to successfully meet the prerequisites of such a milestone event".

Accompanying the WTE President was Serbian Taekwondo Federation vice-president Siniša Jasnić and their secretary general Miroslav Krkljes.

The meetings reportedly ended with "satisfaction" with the progress being made.