World champion Lee Dae Hoon was one of three winners on the opening day of the World Taekwondo Grand Prix in Taoyuan in Chinese Taipei, topping the men’s under-68 kilograms podium.

The South Korean, a two-time Olympic medallist, beat Iran’s Mirhashem Hosseini in the final at the Taoyuan Arena.

He had earlier registered a semi-final victory over Brazil’s Edival Pontes, one of the two bronze medallists along with home favourite Huang Yu-Jen.

Also claiming a men’s gold medal today was Russia’s Vladislav Larin after the world silver medallist defeated Gabon’s Anthony Mylann Obame in the over-80kg final.

Coming away with the bronze medals were Great Britain’s Mahama Cho and China’s Sun Hongyi.

The United States' Paige McPherson came out on top in the women's under-67 kilograms category ©Getty Images

The sole women’s event held on the first day of competition was that in the under-67kg category and saw the United States’ Paige McPherson overcome Russia’s Polina Khan in the final.

South Koreans Kim Jan-Di and Oh Hyeri, the reigning Olympic champion, secured the bronze medals.

Action in Taoyuan is due to continue tomorrow with the women’s under-57kg and over-67kg categories, and the men’s under-58kg division, taking centre stage.

The event is the first of its kind to be held in Chinese Taipei.

It is scheduled to take place until Friday (September 21) and offers Olympic ranking points alongside considerable prize money.