USA Taekwondo has opened an application process to appoint regional head coaches.

Roles are available in sparring, poomsae and Para-taekwondo with the country divided up into eight "regions".

Depending upon the number of quality applicants, other positions including assistant head coach and junior/cadet head coach may also be filled.

The process is part of preparations for the 2028 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games which the United States are hosting in Los Angeles.

"We're looking for innovative, forward-thinking and team-playing coaches to join our national leadership group with an ambitious goal in mind - to dominate in '28," said high performance director May Spence.

Coaches will be hired across eight drawn-up regions in the US ©USA Taekwondo

"A major component of our new initiative to create the future for taekwondo in the United States, these coaches will work with the high performance department and national coaching directors Paul Green and Gareth Brown to refine and implement the strategies needed to develop a production line of US athletes who are capable of winning internationally."

Coaches interested in the positions can apply using the form here.

"We believe that this new structure will leverage the masses of coaching talent in the United States more effectively than ever before, creating a goals led mentality and providing US athletes with a support system vastly better equipped to assist them on their journeys - safely and successfully," said USA Taekwondo executive director Steve McNally.