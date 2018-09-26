Football Federation Australia (FFA) has launched a new brand and logo to promote football across the country.

The FFA are following a 20 year plan with the vision of making football the largest and most popular sport in Australia.

Its new brand fits into this, it is claimed, as it is designed to show football "as the game for all Australians".

The revamp comes after the Hyundai A-League, Westfield W-League and Foxtel Y-League underwent re-brands.

The FFA's re-design was developed alongside brand agency Hulsbosch Design.

Australia's football governing body has battled against governance issues ©Getty Images

"The announcement has been two years in the making and is the next major change following the rebrand of the Leagues that we announced early last year," said FFA chief executive David Gallop.

"Our new identity opens the way to re-position football as a top tier sports brand and promote the whole of the game.

"This new look and feel has been developed in collaboration with our stakeholders and has the support of the member federations who will also look to refresh their identities in line with the new FFA logo in the near future.

"Our goal is to build one brand across our whole sport.

"Creating greater connection, belonging, and awareness and bring our communities together."

The rebrand comes at a time of crisis for the FFA, however, with the organisation facing a possible suspension from FIFA due to an ongoing Congress dispute.

FIFA have appointed a Congress Review Working Committee but the FFA disagree with several of their proposed reforms.

FFA chairman Steven Lowy has announced he will not stand for reelection and will leave his post in November.