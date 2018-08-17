Steven Lowy, chairman of Football Federation Australia (FFA) , has announced he will not stand for re-election and will leave his post in November because of a dispute over how the governing body is run.

The FFA is currently deep in a battle with some State Federations, A-League clubs, the players’ union and other stakeholders, on issues including how the FFA board is appointed and whether the A-League - the country’s top men’s league - should be run independently.

The A-League clubs and supporters want more of a say in how the league is run, but the FFA argue their greater involvement would jeopardise key issues such as grassroots and national team funding.

In a statement published today, Lowy claimed he had decided to remove himself from the debate, to encourage "a proper analysis of the real issues so an outcome can be achieved that is in the interests of the whole of the game".

He added: "I want to get the focus back on the core principle and not on personalities."

Lowy took over as FFA chairman from his father Frank in 2015, meaning his decision to quit ends the pair’s 50-year involvement in Australian football.

FIFA have now appointed a Congress Review Working Committee to come up with a compromise, but the FFA disagree with several of their proposed reforms.

If these were blocked at a vote due in September, then FIFA could in theory intervene and suspend Australia from international competition or sack the FFA board.

At the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, Australia impressed many with a strong performance against eventual winners France, but if the current dispute is not resolved, they could be banned from international competition ©Getty Images

In an interview with The Australian, Lowy revealed his decision to leave was made to end, "once and for all", any suggestion that the struggle has arisen due to his personal interest or ambition.

"The main purpose is to give the game every possible chance over the next couple of months to expand the [FFA] congress and at the same time preserve the independence of the FFA Board,"Lowy said.

"The period ahead will be one of uncertainty and intense debate.

"What does all this mean?

"It means that yet again Australian football faces an existential question: how best to govern the game, by vested interest or a truly independent Board?’"

Lowy described the situation as a "tipping point".

"The game either gets stronger or it could break if vested interest prevails," he added.

"The game has so much momentum…but this could be seriously at risk in a short space of time."