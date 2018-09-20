Australia's Government agency responsible for sport has claimed the FIFA-backed proposals to reform the troubled governance of Football Federation Australia (FFA) are "flawed" and are not in line with their principles as the organisation prepares to take a crucial vote on the issue next month.

Sport Australia chief executive Kate Palmer gave the warning in a detailed statement explaining their opposition to the reforms, which will be put to a vote at an extraordinary general meeting on October 2.

The organisation claim the proposals, made by the Congress Review Working Group, should not be implemented by the FFA.

The panel proposed the FFA's ruling Congress grows from its current 10-member composition to 29 officials.

It also put forward the possibility of the A-League, the top-tier domestic football league in Australia, being spun-off from the FFA from as early as the 2019 to 2020 season.

FFA chairman Steven Lowy confirmed last month he would not seek re-election amid the governance row ©Getty Images

These have been described as inefficient by Palmer and Sport Australia, who have insisted their input does not represent Government interference.

According to reports in the Australian media, Palmer, the first woman for 31 years to be appointed as chief executive of the organisation, said the working group exceeded their remit and put forward changes which could undermine the independence of the FFA Board.

Should the changes not be agreed at next month's crunch meeting, FIFA could step in and ban the FFA having urged the body to resolve the ongoing Congress dispute or risk what would be an embarrassing suspension.

It could also put Australia's defence of their Asian Cup crown at risk, while the nation is also bidding for the right to host the 2023 Women's World Cup.

The dispute has also prompted FFA chairman Steven Lowy to confirm he will not stand for re-election and will leave his post in November.