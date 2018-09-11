Organisers of the World Equestrian Games have implemented strategic and emergency plans for the event should it be affected by extreme weather as a result of Hurricane Florence as Tryon prepares to host the quadrennial spectacle.

Hurricane Florence, a category four storm, is expected to pose a considerable threat to lives and property when it hits parts of the southeastern and mid-Atlantic United States later this week.

A state of emergency has already been declared in North and South Carolina, as well as Virginia, in preparation for the hurricane's arrival, with over a million people facing mandatory evacuation orders.

Tryon is located in North Carolina but the National Weather Service (NWS) has said the "currently forecasted track of Florence keeps the World Equestrian Games site well west of the circulation centre".

The NWS has warned of "numerous thunderstorms" throughout the week, however, which could cause severe disruption to the event at the Tryon International Equestrian Center (TIEC).

In a statement, organisers of the event - scheduled to begin later today with the Opening Ceremony before competition starts tomorrow - insisted they had the necessary precautions in place to deal with the anticipated adverse weather.

🌀WEATHER UPDATE:

All systems are a GO for the FEI World Equestrian Games™ in Tryon this week! The National Weather Service is providing updates multiple times a day. It’s too soon to tell where Flo will go, but the good news is we’re located far west and inland! — Tryon 2018 (@tryon2018) September 9, 2018

"The NWS which is stationed on-site here at TIEC, is closely monitoring the movement and projected path of Hurricane Florence and advising our Organising Committee and the FEI on a twice-daily basis," a statement read.

"We are proactively preparing for the possible severe weather the storm system may bring to this area and have both strategic and emergency plans in place for both the people and horses on-site.

"There are numerous multi-floored buildings at the venue and our permanent stabling is incredibly secure and safe.

"In the case of severe weather which requires immediate response, we have a robust evacuation protocol."

Tryon was awarded the World Equestrian Games in November 2016 after the Canadian city of Bromont was axed as hosts due to financial concerns.

Competitions will be held in jumping, dressage and Para-equestrian dressage, eventing, driving, endurance, vaulting and reining.