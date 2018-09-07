Sweden's Olle Dahlin has been elected President of the International Biathlon Union (IBU) after he claimed a landslide victory over Latvian rival Baiba Broka in a vote at the worldwide governing body's Congress today.

Dahlin becomes just the second head of the IBU and succeeds Norwegian Anders Besseberg, who stood down earlier this year after he was implicated in a criminal investigation which focuses on possible doping, fraud and corruption.

The Swede, an IBU vice-president for development, secured 39 of the 51 available votes at the Congress in Poreč in Croatia, with Broka receiving 12.

Dahlin, who will serve a four-year term following his comfortable election win, was considered the favourite when the two candidates to succeed Besseberg were unveiled in June.

Broka, a Latvian politician, was thought to be gaining on the Swede in the days leading up to the vote but ultimately that support failed to materialise.

The election brings what proved to be a bitter and fractious campaign to an end, which included Broka being forced to deny suggestions of Russian interference in her bid for the top job at the IBU.

Dahlin then told insidethegames that he was aware of the claims, prompting Broka to hit back as she accused the Swede of "personal attacks" and of running a "dirty campaign".

The Swedish Olympic Committee Executive Board member did not escape criticism, however, as he served as a vice-president under the former leadership.

He has nevertheless promised to rebuild trust in the IBU and restore a reputation shattered by the corruption scandal, insisting he will lead the embattled governing body into a "new era".

Jiri Hamza of the Czech Republic was elected first vice-president, defeating Germany's Franz Steinle by 30 votes to 20.

Incumbent Victor Maygurov of Russia - nominated by Belarus as his home nation was unable to put forward candidates due to their provisional suspension, maintained by the Congress today - withdrew before the vote.

Norway's Tore Bøygard, initially mooted as a Presidential candidate, and Ivor Lehotan of Slovakia also pulled out of the running.

Klaus Leister of Austria retained his position as first vice-president after he edged Kalle Lähdesmaki of Finland 29 votes to 22.

More follows