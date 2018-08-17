International Biathlon Union (IBU) Presidential candidate Olle Dahlin has admitted he is aware of suggestions that Russia is lobbying heavily for rival candidate Baiba Broka as he pledged to restore the reputation and rebuild trust in the embattled organisation if he is elected to the top job.

Rumours have circulated that Russia is keen for Broka to be elected President as she would have a more sympathetic stance regarding the ongoing corruption investigation into former IBU head Anders Besseberg than Dahlin.

The Swede, the current IBU vice-president for development, told insidethegames he was aware of the claims but refused to comment further.

It has been claimed that Broka, considered the outsider in the two-horse race, is gaining some traction within the IBU membership.

Dahlin also said Broka, a former Latvian Minister of Justice who departed the role in controversial circumstances after being denied national security clearance by the Constitution Protection Bureau, entering the race for President was a "surprise".

The Swedish Olympic Committee Executive Board member conceded restoring faith in the IBU's governance, plunged into crisis following the scandal involving Besseberg and former secretary general Nicole Resch, would not be a quick fix.

He insisted, though, that he would make repairing the IBU's reputation a key priority if he is elected as only the second President in the history of the worldwide organisation at the Congress in Porec in Croatia on September 7.

Time limits, a revamped code of ethics, expected to be given the green light at the Congress, and a review of the entire IBU constitution are among key areas highlighted by Dahlin as a way of achieving this aim.

Olle Dahlin's manifesto contains endorsements from other Swedish officials as he continues his campaign for IBU President ©Olle Dahlin

"The reputation has been damaged and it will take some time but I am really prepared to spend my time to build this up and restore it as fast as possible," Dahlin, who has released a manifesto entitled "taking biathlon into a new era", said.

"The new President must take the time to have clear, face-to-face communication with our stakeholders and I am prepared to do this.

"This is how you build confidence and trust between people."

Dahlin's manifesto outlines his objective to produce a strategic plan, centred on the areas of sport, events and developments, as part of his campaign to restore the credibility of the IBU.

The Swede, who details his extensive business and management experience in his manifesto, has also targeted making biathlon "the clean sport".

The criminal investigation into Besseberg, IBU President for 25 years before he stepped down amid the scandal, focuses on possible doping, fraud and corruption.

Besseberg and Resch are suspected of accepting bribes amounting to $300,000 (£211,000/€243,000) and other benefits in return for a favourable stance towards Russia - but deny wrongdoing.

"We know that athletes for example, they lack some confidence in our anti-doping work," Dahlin said.

"I think it is whole kit of things to do.

"It is not only that we do this testing but we also have to give the athletes much information so they are aware and they can question when things are happening in national federations.

"That platform is important.

"Then of course we have to overlook how we do the control with the testing and efficiency of that."

Dahlin's full manifesto can be read here..