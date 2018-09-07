Russia will remain a provisional member of the International Biathlon Union (IBU) after the Congress narrowly voted against the country's reinstatement.

insidethegames understands the Russian Biathlon Union (RBU) fell six votes short of regaining its status as a full member at the Congress in Poreč today.

The RBU needed a 50 per cent majority of the 51 votes but received only 20, with 29 voting against Russia and two abstaining.

The decision means Russia will remain a non-voting member of the IBU but their athletes can still compete at major competitions including the World Championships and World Cup events.

Kenya was today expelled from the IBU, while the Dominican Republic's provisional status was maintained and Ireland became a full member.

