Norwegian ski jumping star Daniel-Andre Tande has returned to the hill for the first time in five months after revealing a battle against a rare disease.

The 24-year-old Olympic gold medallist was diagnosed with Stevens-Johnson syndrome, a severe skin condition said to be "rarer than winning the lottery".

Tande said he was first aware of a problem when he could not breathe after waking up but has now made his first practice jumps as he bids to return to the sport.

He had not been on a ski jumping hill since last season's World Cup Final in Planica in Slovenia in March.

"It feels very good to jump again, it was a lot of fun," said Tande on Facebook.

"I needed one jump, but then it was okay again technically.

"So now it's about some fine-tuning before the winter and then I hope that everything will be quite good."

Daniel Andre-Tande is an Olympic champion and the reigning ski flying world champion ©Getty Images

Tande won Olympic team gold with his colleagues at the Pyeongchang 2018 Games in February and also won the individual and team ski flying world titles last season.

When his condition was at its worst, he said his "mouth was one big wound so I couldn't eat".

"I think that the last couple of jumps in these training sessions were on a quite good level and pretty consistent already," he added.

"I could not have asked for more, it could have been a lot worse.

"Before the winter I now have to work on the physical aspects, but I'm not complaining."

The new Ski Jumping World Cup season begins in Wisla in Poland on November 18.