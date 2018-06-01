Norwegian ski jumping star Daniel-Andre Tande has revealed he has suffered from a disease which is rarer than "winning the lottery".

The 24-year-old won Olympic team gold with his colleagues at the Pyeongchang 2018 Games in February and also won the individual and team ski flying world titles last season.

His preparations for the new campaign have been hit after he was diagnosed with Stevens-Johnson syndrome, a severe skin condition.

Tande said he was first aware of a problem when he could not breathe after waking up.

"I was panicking and thinking about calling the ambulance," he told NTB.

"But then I took a taxi to the emergency room.

"I had to stay in the hospital for a week-and-a-half.

Daniel-Andre Tande won team Olympic gold at Pyeongchang 2018 ©Getty Images

"The chance to get Stevens-Johnson syndrome is less than winning in the lottery.

"That's my kind of luck.

"The immune system more or less attacks its own cells.

"The mucous membranes, eyes and nose are affected.

"My mouth was one big wound so I couldn't eat."

Tande is now recovering but has lost weight and is currently not training.

"If I wouldn't have had the reaction in my throat I wouldn't have seen a doctor that quickly," he added to NRK.

"If I wouldn't have been treated in the hospital so soon and the blisters would have started to spread on the skin it could have been much worse.

"I was told that when the blisters cover more than ten per cent of the body, the death rate is at 30 per cent."