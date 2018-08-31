Kokomo Murase and Takeru Otsuka struck gold for Japan in the slopestyle events as Japan's dominance continued at the Junior Freestyle Ski and Snowboard World Championships in Cardrona in New Zealand.

Their triumphs saw Murase and Takeru Otsuka add the slopestyle titles to the big air crowns they claimed earlier on at the event.

Murase dominated the women’s event, adding another gold to Japan’s haul at the Junior World Championships.

The 13-year-old looks to be the next star of Japanese winter sports as she scored 90.20 points.

She is also the youngest junior snowboard world champion in history and the second-youngest winner in any International Ski Federation discipline.

“Today’s competition was really hard and all the girls brought their 'A' Game and were trying to land hard tricks," said Murase.

“So it was difficult for me but it was a lot of fun."

Germany’s Annika Morgan and Canadian Sommer Gendron joined her on the podium in silver and bronze medal positions respectively.

In the men’s competition, Otsuka qualified in top position and converted that into his second gold as he put in a great second run in the final.

Niek van der Velden pushed Otsuka hard but scored 92.40, while Otsuka managed 95.40.

Van der Velden took silver for The Netherlands, while team-mate Casper Wolf claimed bronze.

The weather held at Cardrona to allow the Junior World Championship snowboard slopestyle event ©FIS Snowboard/Twitter

“I am very stoked to get a second gold medal," Otsuka said.

"Yesterday I wasn’t very happy with my run but today was so good with my jump section.”

Kelly Sildaru of Estonia, who qualified top, claimed gold in the women's ski slopestyle event with a score of 95.20.

The Estonian and Anastasia Russian Tatalina both upped their qualifying scores in the final but the Estonian dominated as Tatalina could only score 90.00.

Kokone Kondo of Japan took the bronze with 87.00 points.

In the men’s competition, Sweden’s Oliwer Magnusson took gold with 87.20 points.

Sebastian Schjerve of Norway claimed the silver and Switzerland’s Kim Gubser the bronze.

“The first run I had bad speed and landed short and didn’t do the trick I wanted, the second run I landed everything but not as clean I wanted and then I cleaned it up on the third run so I’m feeling really great," said Magnusson.

More snow is forecast for Sunday (September 2) and Monday (September 3), so organisers have brought the snowboard halfpipe qualifying rounds forward to tomorrow.