Jakarta Palembang 2018 have named the official airline and mobility app of the Asian Games as Qatar Airways and Moovit respectively.
In their role as the official airline, Qatar Airways will provide transport to many of the countries sending teams the Games, due to begin tomorrow and finish on September 2 in Jakarta and Palembang, while the Moovit app will provide transport updates for locals and tourists alike.
"Qatar Airways is delighted to be the prestige partner and official airline of the 18th Asian Games Jakarta Palembang 2018, and to once more unite fans from around the world through a shared love of sport," Qatar Airways Group chief executive Akbar Al Baker said.
"We are proud to be flying the Qatar team of more than 200 athletes to Jakarta for the event, and we look forward to welcoming all fans to Jakarta and Palembang,"
The agreement with Qatar Airways was signed at a ceremony here attended by the airline's vice-president Jusuf Kalla, Qatar Ambassador to Indonesia Ahmed bin Jassim Al-Hamar and Jakarta Palembang 2018 chairman Erick Thohir.
Ahmed said he hoped the agreement would further strengthen cooperation between Indonesia and Qatar, especially in the tourism sector.
This is the second time Qatar Airways has sponsored the Games, having previously been the official airline at Doha in 2006.
Urban mobility data and analytics company Moovit, meanwhile, have agreed to run the official transport app of the Games.
The app will be available in 44 languages and will provide live transport arrival times and directions, plus trip plans, service alerts and get off alerts.
The firm also ran the official transit app for the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and helped put together the UEFA Euro 2016 Fan Guide App.
The Asian Games is the second-largest multi-sport event after the Olympic Games and will include 61 sporting disciplines in more than 40 facilities throughout the two host cities.
a total of 45 countries are set to take part.
China have topped the medal table at every Games since 1982 in New Delhi.