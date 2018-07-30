Giovanni Arendzs from Aruba has been re-elected as President of the Central American and Caribbean Bodybuilding Confederation (CACBBFF) at their 45th General Assembly in Mexico City.

The result of the election was announced during a meeting attended by officials from 33 affiliated National Federations.

Included in this number was Rafael Santonja, the President of the International Federation of Fitness and Bodybuilding (IFBB).

Officials from 33 nations attended the Assembly including Rafael Santonja the IFBB President ©Getty Images

Also during the assembly, Marco Cabezas from Mexico was elected as general secretary.

Toni Peña from the Dominican Republic was named as the President's assistant.

The other big announcement of the meeting was Puerto Rico being named as the host of the 2019 Central America and Caribbean Fitness and Bodybuilding Championships.