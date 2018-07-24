Dominican Republic Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (FDFF) have held a course for athletes and coaches to provide guidance on preparing for competitions.

The course was held over two days from July 14 to 15.

Around 70 athletes and coaches were claimed to have attended the event, which was supported by the International Federation of Fitness and Bodybuilding (IFBB) Academy.

The course was titled "training and contest preparation for bodybuilding and fitness".

FDFF President Toni Peña welcomed IFBB executive José María García to help advise the athletes and coaches.

García, who is also chair of the European Judges Committee, helped present with Peña.

It was the first of four events which have been planned by the FDFF and the IFBB Academy in the Dominican Republic.

The events are expected to provide guidance to participants in the Caribbean country on the latest training strategies.

Support for the events is being provided by the Body Shop Club.