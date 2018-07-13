Doc Hall has been appointed as national sponsorship director for International Federation of Fitness and Bodybuilding (IFBB) Physique America.

Hall, from Florida, has been appointed by the organisation's chief executive and President Wayne S. DeMilia.

He has been in the nutrition, training and fitness industry for more than 35 years and owned the first Gold's Gym in Florida.

In addition, he has held numerous seminars featuring icons of fitness and bodybuilding.

His other roles have included promoted and judge.

"He has an intricate position in the foundation of the Federation, but with his drive and perseverance we are poised for immediate success," said DeMilia.