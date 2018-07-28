The Philippines basketball team has withdrawn from next month's Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang as a direct result of their brawl with Australia during an International Basketball Association (FIBA) World Cup qualifying match.
FIBA suspended 10 players and two coaches from the Philippines national squad following the incident, which saw players and fans exchanging wild punches and flying kicks at the match in Manila on July 2.
"We just don't have the time and chance to send an optimal team for the Asian Games," Al Panlilio, President of the Philippine Basketball Federation (SBP), told Agence France-Presse.
"We will focus to build upon the next round of the World [Cup] qualifying.
"We will file an appeal on the FIBA decision and clarify important aspects of the decision."
The SBP's decision to miss the Asian Games is a shocking one in a country where basketball is the most popular sport.
Philippines were the third-ranked country due to compete at Jakarta Palembag 2018, ranked third behind China and South Korea,
SBP Statement on Philippine Participation in the 2018 Asian Games pic.twitter.com/bYJkGEi74R— SBP (@officialSBPinc) July 26, 2018
The Philippines, Asian Games bronze medallists in 1998, had been seeded seventh for the 15-team tournament and were drawn in Group B along with Iran, Syria and the United Arab Emirates.
The basketball competition at the Asian Games takes place from August 14 to September 1 in Jakarta.
Indonesia will host athletes from 45 Asian countries in the world's biggest multi-sport event behind the Olympics.
The Asian Games are due to officially open on August 18.
The SBP is still reeling from the against Australia which also left the visting team fearing for their safety and prompted them to seek Embassy help to fast-track their departure from the Philippines.
Switzerland-based FIBA hit the SBP with a fine of CHF250,000 (£191,000/$250,000/€215,000) and imposed another CHF10,000 (£7,500/$10,000/€8,500) fine on head coach Vincent Reyes, who was accused of urging his players to fight.
"We apologise to the Asian Games organisers, to the fans of the Philippine team, and to the Asian basketball community for this withdrawal," the SBP said in a statement.