Volunteers for the Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang have begun to collect their uniforms and accreditation cards ©OCA

Volunteers for the Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang have begun to collect their uniforms and accreditation cards prior to next month's event.

In all, 13,000 volunteers will be on duty at the Games which will be co-hosted by the two Indonesian cities.

They will work across four venue clusters between August 18 and September 2.

"I am really excited to collect my uniform and accreditation card," said 22-year-old Akmalia Niama, from Demak in Central Java.

"It's awesome, I'm speechless.

"I want to be a volunteer to introduce my country to the world and to contribute to my country."

Niama is set to volunteer in the International Relations and Protocol Department.

She is serving at the Games after finishing her university studies and has put her job search on the back-burner. 

"First I want to focus on the Asian Games because I will get a lot of experience as a volunteer," she added.

"This experience will be useful for my life."

Akmalia Niama was one of the volunteers to pick up her uniform ©OCA
Akmalia Niama was one of the volunteers to pick up her uniform ©OCA

Woro Rati Bawon, another volunteer, said she had delayed her honeymoon to work at the Games.

"I got married last weekend but we will not go on honeymoon to Japan until September," the 24-year-old said.

"At first I was thinking about postponing my marriage but my mother said everything was organised. 

"My husband is really supporting me to be a volunteer at the Asian Games.

"Visitors can expect hospitality and politeness because we really like to host people coming from abroad especially. 

"We like to embrace our cultures. 

"Indonesia has so many different cultures - that is our selling point."

Ten thousand athletes from 45 National Olympic Committees will compete in all across the two host cities.

Forty sports, 67 disciplines and 463 events are scheduled.