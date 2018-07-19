Anies Baswedan has backed local residents in an argument over flags ©Getty Images

Jakarta's Governor Anies Baswedan has ordered that flags of countries set to compete at the Asian Games in the city be reinstalled after they were removed following social media criticism. 

Dozens of flags were put up in the Penjaringan and Kali Besar areas of Indonesia's capital, according to Kompas.com.

Pictures quickly circulated on social media where the flags, which were flying on bamboo poles, were criticised for their supposed poor quality.

Complaints included that the "flagpoles were slanted and asymmetric", the Jakarta Post said, with the head of Penjaringan district then ordering their removal.

All of the flags were reportedly put up by local residents and Baswedan has now used his authority to have them put back up.

"Don't stop the residents [from setting up flags] or belittle them," he said, according to the Jakarta Post

"Let's allow the residents to sincerely celebrate the Asian Games in any way they can.

"I hope the simple bamboo flagpoles and flags can inspire other residents to decorate their villages to welcome guests who will come to Jakarta."

Jakarta will co-host this year's Asian Games with fellow Indonesian city Palembang between August 18 and September 2.

Ten thousand athletes from 45 National Olympic Committees will compete in all across the two host cities.

Forty sports, 67 disciplines and 463 events are scheduled.