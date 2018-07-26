Interim International Boxing Association (AIBA) President Gafur Rakhimov has claimed he is "more determined than ever" to continue to devote himself to boxing, despite hints the sport's place could be at risk if he is elected on a permanent basis later this year.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach stated last week that the fate of boxing as an Olympic sport "greatly depends" on the result of AIBA’s Congress in November.

It has been suggested this was a warning to boxing's governing body, with their Presidential election the top item on the Congress agenda.

The IOC remain concerned about AIBA's governance as interim President Rakhimov, an Uzbek allegedly linked to organised crime by the United States Treasury department, is considered the front-runner to secure the role on a permanent basis.

His initial elevation to the highest position within the embattled governing body was among several "serious problems" outlined by Bach earlier this year.

Rakhimov’s name was mentioned during discussions on the current situation at AIBA during the IOC's Executive Board meeting last week, where the IOC maintained its ongoing position on the organisation.

Other concerns, including the organisation's finances, have also been highlighted by the IOC.

Rakhimov, in a monthly newsletter to AIBA members, claimed he was "very proud" of the IOC reportedly acknowledging progress in many areas, however.

He reiterated his "personal dedication" to the sport and AIBA, further hinting of his intentions to stand for the Presidency on a full-time basis.

IOC President Thomas Bach claimed the outcome of AIBA's Congress later this year would be key to boxing's future on the Olympic programme ©Getty Images

"As we look to the future it is also important to recognise that there are still some ongoing concerns that we must continue to address and clarify with our stakeholders," Rakhimov wrote.

"This is without a doubt an achievable task.

"To that point, I would like to assure you all of my personal dedication to our sport and to our organisation.

"The progress we are making has given me renewed inspiration and I am more determined than ever to continue devoting my life to the great sport of boxing.

"As the great champ Muhammad Ali told us: 'If your dreams don't scare you, they are not big enough', so I hope that you join me in dreaming big so that together we can achieve more for our sport."

Financial payments to AIBA remain suspended after the IOC Executive Board "highlighted its significant ongoing concern with a number of key areas including governance, ethical and financial management that require further information and some confirmation".

Rakhimov sought to highlight "progress" in recent months, referencing AIBA's recently launched Foundation Plan which was approved by the governing body's Executive Board earlier this month.

AIBA have claimed the Foundation Plan was developed to lay the basis for a stronger future for AIBA and Olympic boxing, while at the same time implementing short-term corrective measures.

The New Foundation Plan consists of five pillars: governance, events, rules, development and communication.

AIBA have also agreed to hand their anti-doping operations over to the newly launched International Testing Agency (ITA).

Interim AIBA President Gafur Rahkimov has claimed the organisation are taking positive steps ©AIBA

"As many of you have heard, earlier this month we submitted a report to the IOC outlining the progress that we as a sport and an administration have made," Rakhimov wrote.

"Following this report, the AIBA Executive Committee held an important meeting on July 12 to 13 in Abu Dhabi, UAE, where we approved various reforms and launched crucial initiatives; thus further demonstrating our dedication to building a stronger and more transparent organisation.

"I am very proud to report that the IOC Executive Board, after their recent meeting, have sent a letter acknowledging AIBA's progress in several areas.

"[This includes] the work with the ASOIF Governance Task Force, the completion of our new Foundation Plan, the finalisation of the Tokyo 2020 weight categories, the support of the engagement of the independent monitoring of the boxing competitions at the Youth Olympic Games Buenos Aires 2018, the transition to the ITA and our improved finances.

"I truly believe that this is a positive step forward for our organisation."

While the IOC have acknowledged progress made by AIBA, the organisation provided a much more positive outlook on the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) last week.

The IOC stated that they were "very encouraged" by the progress made by the IWF, another organisation battling to keep their sport on the Olympic programme.