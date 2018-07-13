The International Boxing Association (AIBA) has today launched its "New Foundation Plan" following unanimous adoption by the AIBA Executive Committee.

The New Foundation Plan was developed to lay the basis for a stronger future for AIBA and Olympic boxing, while at the same time implementing short-term corrective measures.

It is intended to allow the new AIBA leadership, due to be elected in November 2018, a fresh start with a smoothly-running organisation.

The New Foundation Plan consists of five pillars: governance, events, rules, development and communication.

In addition to the activities already accomplished by AIBA, the plan outlines key priorities and action items that are necessary to implement and consider in the lead-up to a new AIBA strategy.

The New Foundation Plan was developed with the input of the wider boxing community and experts, through surveys and meetings.

"I am very proud of the work AIBA has done on all levels to be able to launch the New Foundation Plan," AIBA’s Interim President Gafur Rahimov said.

"We are confident that the New Foundation Plan provides us with a strong basis to build our future and will allow AIBA to continue to develop our sport on all levels and in all continents.

"As the New Foundation Plan shows, we have made incredible progress since the Extraordinary Congress in January of this year.

"Over the coming months, our focus lies on implementing the remainder of the plan and to get ready for the next step for AIBA."

The New Foundation Plan can be accessed by clicking here.

The New Foundation Plan was developed to lay the basis for a stronger future for AIBA and Olympic boxing ©AIBA

Earlier this year, AIBA invited its main stakeholders to voice their opinion on the future development of the organisation and the sport as part of the New Foundation Plan.

Stakeholders surveyed included AIBA Executive Committee members, AIBA Commissions members, AIBA staff and all of AIBA's 203 National Federations.

The survey results served as the basis for the New Foundation Plan.

The invitation to fill in the online questionnaire was sent out to AIBA stakeholders in early April.

The online survey closed on April 29 and was followed by a round of individual interviews and focus groups.

Rahimov previously claimed that AIBA is committed to ensuring the highest standards of integrity following a series of measures introduced.

The Uzbek, allegedly linked to organised crime, was appointed as Interim President in January following the departure of Taiwan's C K Wu.

He highlighted steps to improve anti-doping and diversity within the sport as it battles to keep its place on the Olympic programme.

AIBA became the latest Olympic federation to sign up to the International Testing Agency last week, handing over all of its anti-doping activities to the newly-established umbrella body.

In March, the world governing body unveiled a diversity in boxing programme which it claimed will be used to help National Federations access various initiatives in the coming years.

The focus will be placed on developing youth and women's boxing initiatives.

The latter is significant, with AIBA claiming that it will significantly increase the number of female boxers competing, having come under pressure from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to achieve greater gender equality.

The body's assertions came after the IOC removed two weight categories from the men's competition to make way for two women's at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.