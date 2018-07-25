The Marshall Islands dominated the weightlifting competition at the Micronesian Games in Yap, winning 26 out of a possible 36 gold medals.

The weightlifting event finished today and with Marshall Islands claiming four silvers on top of their 26 golds, it meant they won twice as many medals as the next most successful country, the North Marianas, who took 15 medals, including six golds.

Elsewhere in the Games today the men’s all round competition began.

Only two out of the six competitors, Jasper Ponapart of Pohnpei and Joseph Roman, were able to finish the coconut climbing event this morning.

One of the early favourites, Talley Hairens from Pohnpei, was one of those who failed to finish the event.

Coconut husking was the last event to take place today in the men's all round competition ©Micronesian Games

It means he now sits third, despite winning both the coconut husking and spear throwing events.

Their competition is due to finish tomorrow with the swimming and diving events.

The women’s team event also started today, with athletes from Pohnpei holding both first and second place.

Roiolynn Jim comfortably leads after winning both the coconut husking and grating competitions.

Like the men, they are also scheduled to finish tomorrow with the swimming and diving.