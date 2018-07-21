Northern Mariana Islands’ Kento Akimaru and Palau’s Osisang Chilton won the respective men’s and women’s 2.5 kilometres open water swimming events on day six of the Micronesian Games in Yap.

Akimaru clocked a time of 35min 45.1sec to triumph by a margin of 0.3 seconds over Palau’s Noel Keane.

Keane’s compatriot Jericho Maido rounded out the podium in 35:57.1.

In the women’s race, Chilton posted an unrivalled time of 39:05.6.

Northern Mariana Islands’ Sophia Klair Gauran took the silver medal in 41:32.7, while Pohnpei’s Kestra Aileen Kihleng came away with bronze in 43:42.3.

The two competitions were the only medal events at the Games today.

All swimming action in Yap is open water as there is no competitive pool to use.

The last day of finals is scheduled for Monday (July 23) following a rest day tomorrow.