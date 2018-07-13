Bermuda's double world champion Flora Duffy will return to World Triathlon Series (WTS) action following injury at the fifth leg of this season's circuit in Hamburg.

Duffy missed the last race on the calendar in Leeds thanks to a foot problem but will be a big threat again in the German city.

She won her home event in Bermuda and also triumphed in Yokohama in Japan after failing to finish the season-opener in Abu Dhabi.

Her absence in Leeds meant she surrendered top spot in the overall standings to American Katie Zaferes who was third in the English city.

The Bermudan has good memories of Hamburg as she won there last year, and is now eyeing a return to the top of the pile.

"I'm excited to be back in Hamburg for two reasons," she said.

"One, I had to skip Leeds for injury and am thankful to be able to start here.

"And secondly, it is one of the biggest, oldest, most prestigious races of the year, with fantastic crowds and on a big-city-centre-stage.

"It is a strong field this year with all the women in contention for the overall [title] lining up.

Mario Mola is looking for a third straight win in Hamburg ©Getty Images

"Winning WTS Hamburg 2017 was a highlight of the year for me, as it was my first time racing here since 2011 and returning to win it meant a lot to me.

"I look forward to trying my best to repeat that."

Duffy is fourth in the rankings with Britain's Vicky Holland and Dutchwoman Rachel Klamer second and third and also both competing this weekend, where action will be in the sprint format.

In the men's race, Spain's rankings leader Mario Mola competes knowing that he cannot be knocked off the top of the standings whatever happens due to his healthy lead of 1,433 points over Vincent Luis of France.

Mola is looking for a third victory in a row in Hamburg after topping the podium in Yokohama this season.

"Hamburg is definitely one of my favourite races of the season, and I think I'm in great shape now after the last two weeks training in altitude with my teammates," said the two-time world champion.

As well as Luis, others to watch include Britain's Olympic silver medallist Jonathan Brownlee and South Africa's Leeds winner Richard Murray.

The men's race is tomorrow with the women following a day later.

Podium finishers are treated to a "beer shower" at the end of the race.