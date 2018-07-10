The International Triathlon Union (ITU) has revealed the World Triathlon Series (WTS) calendar for the 2019 season.

The WTS will feature eight stops for its 11th campaign, getting underway once more in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates on March 8 and 9.

From there, the action will move to the MS Amlin World Triathlon Bermuda on April 27 and 28, when the athletes will do battle with the infamous "Corkscrew Hill" for the second time.

The next stop will be Japan for one of the most established races on the circuit, Yokohama, on May 18 and 19, before the focus shifts to Europe and the fourth edition of the AJ Bell World Triathlon Leeds on June 8 and 9.

Athletes then head to the Canadian event in Montreal on June 29, prior to the Hamburg Wasser World Triathlon, where hundreds of thousands of spectators line the streets every year, on July 6 and 7.

The final stop before the ITU World Triathlon Grand Final is the Edmonton event in William Hawrelak Park in the Canadian city on July 20 and 21.

The 2019 Grand Final will then take place in the Swiss city of Lausanne from August 29 to September 1.

The Olympic capital was awarded the flagship event on the ITU's calendar in June 2016, seeing off competition from Edmonton.

Thousands of amateur triathletes from around the world will gather to compete in the home of the Olympic Movement, which will also play host to the Junior, Under-23, and Paratriathlon World Championship events as it takes its turn to showcase itself to the sport.

"Triathlon is constantly evolving and growing, and it is important that we are able to bring our biggest events to new audiences," ITU President Marisol Casado, a member of the International Olympic Committee, said.

"With each new venue and new territory, everybody, from athletes and coaches to LOCs (Local Organising Committees) and officials, learns and adapts, and that is healthy for our sport.

"At the same time, we are of course delighted to return to iconic venues such as Leeds and Hamburg.

"We are looking forward to delivering yet another thrilling year for the WTS during this Olympic qualifying cycle."

The World Triathlon Mixed Relays Series and World Paratriathlon Series will increase the number of events in 2019.

It was this year that the ITU launched the Word Triathlon Mixed Relay Series, which sees teams competing and earning points to qualify for the discipline’s Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020.

The 2019 stops for the Series are due to be announced at a later date.