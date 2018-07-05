Tim Hunter has been named as Canada's under-20 head coach for their home International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championships in 2019.

He will take the top job for the first time after serving as assistant coach for the past two years.

Next year he will be assisted by Marc-Andre Dumont, Jim Hutton and Brent Kisio.

Canada will be hosting the men's event in Vancouver and Victoria.

Action will begin in 2018 - on December 26 - before concluding on January 5 in the following year.

The Canadians will be defending their title after winning in the United States in 2018, a year after clinching silver on home ice.

Canada won the world junior title last year in the United States ©Getty Images

Hunter has had four seasons as head coach of the Moose Jaw Warriors of the Western Hockey League.

"To be in a position to have familiarity in our coaching staff with Tim Hunter gives us the opportunity to again compete for a gold medal," said Scott Salmond, Hockey Canada's senior vice-president for national teams.

"All three assistant coaches have also had prior experience working within our Programme of Excellence at various levels.

"Their experience and knowledge will help our players succeed in this prestigious international tournament."